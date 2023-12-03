13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Blue over ‘G0BLUE’: University of Michigan grad sues after losing license plate

A passionate University of Michigan graduate is booing the state — and suing — over the loss...
A passionate University of Michigan graduate is booing the state — and suing — over the loss of his revered “G0BLUE” car license plate.(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A passionate University of Michigan graduate is booing the state — and suing — over the loss of his revered “G0BLUE” car license plate.

Joseph Hardig III said the plate has been on family vehicles for years. But he was told it was assigned to another car owner when he recently tried to renew it at a Secretary of State office.

“My dad’s passed away. I got it from him. It’s meaningful to me. We’re just huge fans and love the university,” Hardig told The Detroit News.

Hardig, a suburban Detroit lawyer, is asking a judge to block the state from giving the plate to an Ann Arbor man, who is also a University of Michigan graduate and lives just minutes from the football stadium.

The Secretary of State won’t comment on the dispute.

Judge James Redford declined to grant a temporary restraining order Thursday. He said the state had not been served with the lawsuit yet, and there was no threat of “irreparable injury” to Hardig at this stage.

Hardig, 65, said he visited a branch office on Nov. 4, a month before the plate renewal deadline, and was told “G0BLUE” was no longer available for his Ford Edge.

Blue is a University of Michigan color, and “Go Blue!” is a battle cry and common salutation among Wolverine fans.

The personalized plate now has been assigned to Jonathan Fine and his 2007 BMW, though he said he hadn’t received it in the mail by Thursday.

Fine, 52, said he punched in plate options on a state website and found “G0BLUE” was available.

“I thought it was a mistake at first. ... I’m not actually that excited about the plate,” Fine told the newspaper. “I just had to take it. It’s more just because it was available.”

He said he might be willing to give it up if he can find another option.

“I understand why he is upset,” Fine said of Hardig. “If I had a cool plate like that, I’d be upset to lose it.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

Miami (Ohio) running back Rashad Amos (0) breaks through the Toledo defense for a 10-yard...
Miami (Ohio) defeats Toledo in MAC championship
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
Boy in surgery after Saturday evening shooting, detectives say
Kayvion Deon Estis, 18, is facing three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper...
Toledo man arrested and charged for shooting three people, including 12-year-old, out on bail
Toledo man arrested and charged for shooting three people, including 12-year-old, out on bail
Toledo man arrested and charged for shooting three people, including 12-year-old, out on bail
Local synagogue B’nai Israel was rushed to evacuate the building after a bomb threat Saturday...
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Sylvania synagogue