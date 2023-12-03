Bomb threat made at local synagogue one day after DeWine visits to hear antisemitism concerns

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A morning service at Congregation B’nai Israel was interrupted by a bomb threat Saturday, one day after local Jewish community members expressed concerns about a rise in antisemitism to Gov. DeWine.

Sylvania Township Police and Sylvania City Police responded, evacuating the synagogue after regional dispatch received a text sent to a crisis line claiming someone was headed to Congregation B’nai Israel with a pipe bomb in a backpack.

Police say the threat was not credible, but antisemitism and hate crimes are a real fear for Toledo’s Jewish community. They spoke about their concerns to Gov. DeWine during his visit Friday.

“Whenever we have congregants of the synagogues going into their respective synagogue, a lot of them are afraid of what could be out there right now,” David Pearlman, vice president of community and government relations for the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, told DeWine during the visit.

Jewish faith spaces, including the Jewish Community Center and local synagogues, have increased security measures amid a rise in antisemitism. Some additions were made using state grants that DeWine created as a part of the Ohio Safety and Security Grant Program.

“”We have electronic doors that are all locked, we have cameras here, we have films on the windows, we added bars in the last year, and all because we were able to [use] security grants from the state,” Stephen Rothschild, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, said to DeWine.

In a press release announcing a new round of nearly $8 million in funding, DeWine the previous three rounds of nearly $18 million in grants has had “a significant amount directed toward Jewish organizations throughout Ohio.”

The governor, who also spoke with Muslim community members in Toledo about Islamophobia, encouraged others to apply for security grants. He said it was important for politicians to speak out against hate.

“We should not, we do not tolerate hate,” DeWine said Friday. “And we don’t tolerate hate groups and we don’t tolerate people who are going after a particular religion, a particular ethic group.”

Pearlman said the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo has seen a rise in local antisemitism this year.

The FBI and local police are investigating the bomb threat at B’nai Israel.

