Boy in surgery after Saturday evening shooting, detectives say

Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting inside a Toledo home sent a boy to the hospital where he was undergoing surgery Saturday night, police said.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. on Brussels Street, just south of West Sylvania Avenue near Upton Avenue, according to police.

One person was detained at the house, detectives said.

The boy’s age wasn’t immediately released.

