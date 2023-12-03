Boy in surgery after Saturday evening shooting, detectives say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting inside a Toledo home sent a boy to the hospital where he was undergoing surgery Saturday night, police said.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. on Brussels Street, just south of West Sylvania Avenue near Upton Avenue, according to police.

One person was detained at the house, detectives said.

The boy’s age wasn’t immediately released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.