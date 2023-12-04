13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/3: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A rain/snow mix Tuesday, slick spots possible Wednesday morning.
12/3: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Lingering drizzle with a southwest breeze and lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A little mist is possible as well. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s. TUESDAY: Snow arrives during the mid-morning hours, and a dusting will be possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Some rain may mix in during the afternoon. Roads should be fine during the daytime, but slick spots may develop Tuesday night as temps drop below freezing. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs near 40. Some sunshine Thursday and getting breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy and breezy for our Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bash on Friday. It’ll also be very mild with highs in the mid-50s. A brief shower can’t be ruled out, but much of the day will be dry. A more robust system arrives next weekend, along with more breezy weather. All rain for Saturday with highs in the low 50s, then as temps drop into the 40s and 30s on Sunday, some snow could mix in.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say

Latest News

12/3: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
12/3: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
The widespread, dense fog is pushed aside by incoming showers.
12/3: Erin’s Sunday Forecast
The widespread, dense fog is pushed aside by incoming showers.
12/3: Erin's Sunday Forecast
12/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/2: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast