12/3: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Lingering drizzle with a southwest breeze and lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A little mist is possible as well. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s. TUESDAY: Snow arrives during the mid-morning hours, and a dusting will be possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Some rain may mix in during the afternoon. Roads should be fine during the daytime, but slick spots may develop Tuesday night as temps drop below freezing. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs near 40. Some sunshine Thursday and getting breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy and breezy for our Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bash on Friday. It’ll also be very mild with highs in the mid-50s. A brief shower can’t be ruled out, but much of the day will be dry. A more robust system arrives next weekend, along with more breezy weather. All rain for Saturday with highs in the low 50s, then as temps drop into the 40s and 30s on Sunday, some snow could mix in.

