12/4: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After a cool, cloudy (and at times foggy/rainy) weekend, we’ve rolled into the new week on the mostly cloudy side and highs near 40F. Tuesday will see the return of a rain/snow mix, starting as mid-morning flakes (up to 1/2″ accumulation on grass) and switching to rain showers in the afternoon as highs slowly reach the upper-30s. The midweek dries out again, leading into a great though breezy edition of our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash: 50s and partly sunny. Next Sunday remains a wildcard, with gusty winds and a heavy rain/snow mix all in play, though the track of the low is still hundreds of miles apart.

