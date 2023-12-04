13abc Marketplace
12/4: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Rain/snow showers Tuesday; mild for Drive-Thru Bash
A rain/snow mix on tap for Tuesday, though accumulations should be light. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
After a cool, cloudy (and at times foggy/rainy) weekend, we’ve rolled into the new week on the mostly cloudy side and highs near 40F. Tuesday will see the return of a rain/snow mix, starting as mid-morning flakes (up to 1/2″ accumulation on grass) and switching to rain showers in the afternoon as highs slowly reach the upper-30s. The midweek dries out again, leading into a great though breezy edition of our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash: 50s and partly sunny. Next Sunday remains a wildcard, with gusty winds and a heavy rain/snow mix all in play, though the track of the low is still hundreds of miles apart.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

