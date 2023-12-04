2 firefighters injured in Maher St. house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two firefighters with Toledo Fire & Rescue were taken to the hospital with minor burns after helping to put out a blaze Monday morning.

There was a heavy fire at the home located on the 3300 block of Maher St., with heavy smoke making it difficult to locate the stairs.

Nobody was in the house at the time.

