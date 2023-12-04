13abc Marketplace
Bowling Green H.S. student collecting toys for passion project

BG toy collection
By Brenna Nye
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local high school student is leading her own toy drive, and plans on donating the gifts she receives to 13abc’s Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive-through bash.

Addie Naus is the president of the local FFA in BG. She is using her leadership skills to organize a massive project to inspire the community’s generosity and bring joy to families.

The BG teen giving Santa and his elves a run for their money said that she hopes that her efforts go towards helping kids.

“I hope that they can wake up and kind of be surprised and just have a good Christmas and not have to worry about not having gifts.” said Naus.

Naus is a junior at Bowling Green High School and is busy placing donation boxes at schools throughout BG. It’s her way of spreading Christmas spirit and helping families.

“I’ve always been very blessed on Christmas morning to wake up and kind of be showered with gifts, but I know that a lot of other kids don’t have that opportunity, so just kind of ensuring that other kids get to have that joyful Christmas morning like I have my whole life is really important to me so that’s kind of why I wanted to turn it into something bigger.” said Naus.

The toy collection spanning the city is Naus’ FFA officer passion project.

“I’m very passionate about helping out people in the community and making sure that kids have a joyful Christmas morning so I decided to host a districtwide toy drive.” said Naus.

Stephanie Conway is Bowling Green’s FFA advisor. She’s impressed Naus has built the toy drive into a large effort and brought partners on board to make it a success.

“I’m super proud of the leadership she’s shown as president of the FFA, but also to take the initiative behind this project and be able to help spread goodwill among the community and do something that’s really gonna be impactful.” said Conway.

Naus says that’s the goal. To spread love, hope and joy to everyone.

“It just makes me really, really happy just knowing that other people have the same passion as me and are working together to make sure that other people get to have a joyful Christmas like I have my whole life. It’s honestly just really bittersweet because I know I’ve been so blessed my whole life, and I want other people to feel the same way.” said Naus.

Naus’ passion project toy collection kicks off tomorrow -- Monday, December 4th -- and runs until Friday, December 8th when all of the toys collected will be donated to 13abc’s Hope for the Holidays drive-through bash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

