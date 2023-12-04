13abc Marketplace
Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord enters transfer portal

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college...
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord on Monday entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

McCord, who is in his third year at Ohio State, threw for 3,170 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season.

McCord, despite entering into the transfer portal, would still be eligible to play for the No. 7 Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 9 Missouri.

