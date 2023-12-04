December 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with drizzle possible at times. Highs will be around 40. Light snow is likely from mid-morning through the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow is expected to mix or change to rain in the afternoon. Snow totals will range from 0 to 1/2″ on the grass. Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s to around 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Friday is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Saturday will be cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Highs are expected to be in the lower 50s. Temperatures are expected to fall on Sunday with rain possibly switching to snow late in the day. Strong winds are also possible.

