Delta soccer players write letters of gratitude to their teachers

Some Pike-Delta-York teachers were caught off guard in their classrooms by some kind hearted students.
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Some Pike-Delta-York teachers were caught off guard in their classrooms by some kind hearted students.

The Delta High school soccer team began a new tradition this season.

Delta High School Senior Soccer Players chose one PDY Staff member that made the biggest difference in their life. The student then wrote a letter and delivered it to the teacher.

The teacher also received a t-shirt that included a graphic of a soccer ball and the phrase “I made a difference in his life.”

On the back of the t-shirt was the player’s name and number. The players say the teachers have made a strong impact on their lives.

