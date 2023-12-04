Delta soccer players write letters of gratitude to their teachers

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Pike-Delta-York teachers were caught off guard in their classrooms by some kind hearted students.

The Delta High school soccer team began a new tradition this season.

Delta High School Senior Soccer Players chose one PDY Staff member that made the biggest difference in their life. The student then wrote a letter and delivered it to the teacher.

The teacher also received a t-shirt that included a graphic of a soccer ball and the phrase “I made a difference in his life.”

On the back of the t-shirt was the player’s name and number. The players say the teachers have made a strong impact on their lives.

