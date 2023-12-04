13abc Marketplace
Designer puts 47,000 crystals on Salvation Army red kettle to encourage donations

Employees of the Sondra Celli Company put in “hours and hours” of labor and more than 47,000 crystals on the kettle, applied one by one. (Source: WBZ)
By Levan Reid, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALTHAM, Mass. (WBZ) – The Salvation Army near Boston is blinging out its red kettle.

The nonprofit organization teamed up with a local designer to help make this year’s kettle shine and encourage people to donate.

Fashion designer Sondra Celli took a call from the Waltham Salvation Army, wondering if she could do something that would make the kettle “pop.”

She decided to completely cover it in crystals.

“You could have the simplest little black outfit, and you put on a little bling, and it makes the whole thing,” Celli said.

Between Celli and the other employees of the Sondra Celli Company, they put in “hours and hours” of labor and more than 47,000 crystals on the kettle, applied one by one.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop said she was shocked to see how beautiful the kettle turned out.

“I just was in awe of the just shininess and just what it means,” Fullop said. “To know that we were cared about that much, that someone would take the time to do a kettle like this, so we could help the Salvation Army.”

Celli said that the team used Austrian crystals, which helped create the brilliance of the look.

“Every crystal has a lot of facets, and that’s why when the light hits it or in the sunlight, it goes crazy, and that’s what we want to do. Go crazy and give money to the Salvation Army this year,” Celli said.

And that’s exactly what the Salvation Army hopes will happen.

“For someone to see something like this, they are going to look at it and say, ‘Wow, they really went the extra mile to be able to help all those in the community at large that have a need,’” Fullop said.

The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $2.5 million this year nationwide.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

