Fort Findlay FOP Foundation gearing up for ‘Cops and Kids Go Shopping’ event this weekend

The event pairs income-challenged and at-risk children with local law enforcement officers for an impactful holiday shopping experience.(Fort Findlay FOP Foundation)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Foundation is getting ready for this year’s ‘Cops and Kids Go Shopping’ event on Sunday.

The event pairs income-challenged and at-risk children with local law enforcement officers for an impactful holiday shopping experience.

Organizers say ‘Cops and Kids Go Shopping’ will take place on Dec. 10 at the Findlay Village Meijer. Children will shop in two waves, the first at 8 a.m. and the second at 9 a.m.

According to organizers, the event is exclusive. The children who participate are referred by local teachers and school counselors to ensure those who would benefit most from this opportunity can take part.

This year’s fundraising theme, “Be a Cops & Kids Champion,” emphasizes the Foundation’s dedication to nurturing positive relationships between law enforcement and the younger generation.

“We firmly believe in the power of positive experiences,” said Teresa White, Fort Findlay FOP Foundation Development Director. “The ‘Cops & Kids Go Shopping’ event isn’t just about shopping, it’s about forging connections, building trust and creating enduring memories that can profoundly impact a child’s future.”

Those interested in supporting the cause can make donations here or by mail to Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20, P.O. Box 1335, 1769 S. Romick Pkwy, Findlay, OH 45840.

For further information, contact Teresa White at copsandkidsfindlay@gmail.com or 833-LODGE20 (833-563-4320).

