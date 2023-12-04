Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four DeWitt residents were charged Monday on multiple counts of child abuse.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, it is believed the four conspired together to adopt dozens of children who were removed from previously abusive biological homes and subjected them to long, routine, systemic mental and physical abuse for personal and financial gain.

Between the Brown and the Flore families, officials said nearly 30 children were placed under their care either through foster care or adoption. The charges stemmed documented from the mental and physical abuse of eight of those adopted children.

Joel Brown, a former child advocate with the Children Services Agency with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, faces the following charges:

Count 1: Child Abuse 1st Degree, a potential life-sentence felony;

Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;

Count 3: Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a 2-year felony;

Count 4: Interfering with a Crime Report a 1-year misdemeanor; and

Count 5: Failure to Report Child Abuse, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Tammy Brown, Joel’s wife, is also facing charges:

Count 1: Child Abuse 1st Degree, a potential life-sentence felony;

Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony; and

Count 3: Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a 2-year felony.

Tamal Flore faces 17 criminal charges:

Counts 1-6: Child Abuse 1st Degree, a potential life-sentence felony;

Count 7: Child Abuse 1st Degree Committed in the Presence of Another Child, a potential life-sentence felony;

Count 8: Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;

Count 9-10: Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;

Counts 11-16: Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a 2-year felony; and

Count 17: Interfering with a Crime Report, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Jerry Flore, Tammy’s husband, faces 11 criminal charges:

Counts 1-6: Child Abuse 1st Degree, a potential life-sentence felony;

Count 7: Child Abuse 1st Degree Committed in the Presence of Another Child, a potential life-sentence felony;

Count 8: Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;

Count 9: Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;

Count 10: Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony; and

Count 11: Interfering with a Crime Report, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Nessel said the charges represent the offenses officials found that have not exceeded the statute of limitations. Nessel said the investigation was initially compromised as the child witnesses were believed to be coached.

Officials believe the suspected child abuse went undetected for so long in the Flore home, where Nessel said the most significant abuse occurred, was because all the children were homeschooled.

The department’s investigation included previous investigative documents obtained by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as:

Interviews with 10 of the adopted children, Child Protective Services and DHHS employees;

Photos and videos from the home;

Adoption subsidy payment and medical benefit records; and

New medical evaluations on all potential victims.

“I am proud of the efforts taken by my department, members of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, local victim support organizations, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services who worked diligently to ensure justice is served and that the Browns and Flores will never be able to adopt again,” Dana Nessel added.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

You can watch Monday’s live stream in the video below:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.