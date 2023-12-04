13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four DeWitt residents were charged Monday on multiple counts of child abuse.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, it is believed the four conspired together to adopt dozens of children who were removed from previously abusive biological homes and subjected them to long, routine, systemic mental and physical abuse for personal and financial gain.

Between the Brown and the Flore families, officials said nearly 30 children were placed under their care either through foster care or adoption. The charges stemmed documented from the mental and physical abuse of eight of those adopted children.

Joel Brown, a former child advocate with the Children Services Agency with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, faces the following charges:

  • Count 1: Child Abuse 1st Degree, a potential life-sentence felony;
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;
  • Count 3: Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a 2-year felony;
  • Count 4: Interfering with a Crime Report a 1-year misdemeanor; and
  • Count 5: Failure to Report Child Abuse, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Tammy Brown, Joel’s wife, is also facing charges:

  • Count 1: Child Abuse 1st Degree, a potential life-sentence felony;
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony; and
  • Count 3: Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a 2-year felony.

Tamal Flore faces 17 criminal charges:

  • Counts 1-6: Child Abuse 1st Degree, a potential life-sentence felony;
  • Count 7: Child Abuse 1st Degree Committed in the Presence of Another Child, a potential life-sentence felony;
  • Count 8: Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;
  • Count 9-10: Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;
  • Counts 11-16: Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a 2-year felony; and
  • Count 17: Interfering with a Crime Report, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Jerry Flore, Tammy’s husband, faces 11 criminal charges:

  • Counts 1-6: Child Abuse 1st Degree, a potential life-sentence felony;
  • Count 7: Child Abuse 1st Degree Committed in the Presence of Another Child, a potential life-sentence felony;
  • Count 8: Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;
  • Count 9: Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony;
  • Count 10: Child Abuse 2nd Degree, a 10-year felony; and
  • Count 11: Interfering with a Crime Report, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Nessel said the charges represent the offenses officials found that have not exceeded the statute of limitations. Nessel said the investigation was initially compromised as the child witnesses were believed to be coached.

Officials believe the suspected child abuse went undetected for so long in the Flore home, where Nessel said the most significant abuse occurred, was because all the children were homeschooled.

The department’s investigation included previous investigative documents obtained by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as:

  • Interviews with 10 of the adopted children, Child Protective Services and DHHS employees;
  • Photos and videos from the home;
  • Adoption subsidy payment and medical benefit records; and
  • New medical evaluations on all potential victims.

“I am proud of the efforts taken by my department, members of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, local victim support organizations, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services who worked diligently to ensure justice is served and that the Browns and Flores will never be able to adopt again,” Dana Nessel added.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

You can watch Monday’s live stream in the video below:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express

Latest News

The lane reduction is in place for emergency pavement repairs and will remain in place until...
ODOT: Southbound I-475 reduced to one lane south of Dussel for repair work
As the holiday season begins, many cities and towns in northwest Ohio are holding holiday...
Holiday events happening throughout NW Ohio
Sylvania police records show Zachary Essex is facing an assault charge for allegedly...
Man arrested for allegedly head-butting victim
The event pairs income-challenged and at-risk children with local law enforcement officers for...
Fort Findlay FOP Foundation gearing up for ‘Cops and Kids Go Shopping’ event this weekend