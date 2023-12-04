Friends of Lucas County Dogs to fund 100 adoptions at LC4

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Friends of Lucas County Dogs is funding the first 100 adoptions at Lucas County Canine Care and Control in December.

As part of Operation Santa Paws, FLCD will be funding the $100 adoption fee plus the $25 one-year license fee for the first 100 adoptions in December at LC4.

To view all the adoptable dogs at LC4, click here. FLCD says if any of them catch your eye, come down to LC4 during business hours to meet them.

