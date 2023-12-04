I-TEAM: Lucas Co. dispatchers get stern memo after Toledo firefighters argue over emergency call

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County 911 dispatchers have received a stern warning from their bosses.

It comes as the 13 Action News I-TEAM investigates Toledo firefighters arguing about who would respond to a call last month for a child having trouble breathing. The I-TEAM told you about the family’s story last week, something that’s prompted an internal investigation at the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

It turns out the leaders at Lucas County’s 911 dispatch department gave their staff an earful. This email came exactly one day after we started asking questions about that November incident. Dispatchers have been told they need to tone down their reporting

When the mother of five-month-old Kharli Collins called 911 in early November because her daughter had trouble breathing, she feared the worst.

“I thought that she was like going to die, for real,” Alissa Jacobs, Kharli’s mother said.

Help didn’t come right away. When the 13 Action News I-TEAM raised questions about the response time, we uncovered this incident detail report. Engine 25 did not go right away after being dispatched. Why?

The report says quote: “Engine 25 called the alarm office to argue whether engine 23 getting fuel at station 18 is closer. Engine 25 was dispatched because they are the closer unit, delay in response due to this.”

It would appear that verbiage did not sit well with leadership at Lucas County’s 911 operation.

The I-TEAM asked for documentation on Kharli’s incident on Nov. 8. On Nov. 9, 911 leadership sent an email to dispatchers. Public Safety Communications Manager Ralph Shearn composed this email titled “Proper use of CAD comments.” CAD is computer-aided dispatch.

The email says “Entering editorial comments, statements or personal opinions in cad is a violation of policy.” It then says “Comments that are entered to reflect a crew’s attitude or comment are unnecessary as audio recordings (phones and radio) will support any allegation that is reported.”

The memo says some dispatchers have told managers the comments are used to cover themselves.

Shearn fired back: “It is completely unnecessary to enter these snide comments (confidential or shared) but more importantly it’s clearly unprofessional and may be considered inflammatory. "

Shearn says in the email they’ve worked with area chiefs that they will not tolerate unprofessional conduct toward dispatchers if they are informed about it.

The incident involving five-month-old Kharli is still under internal Toledo Fire investigation.

Proper Use of CAD Comments, from Lucas County (WTVG)

