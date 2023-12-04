Important week for Issue 1 and 2

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has almost been 30 days since Ohioans voted yes on Issues 1 and 2.

As a result of the November election, abortion will be enshrined in the constitution and recreational marijuana will become legal for adults.

Both take effect when the 30-day mark hits this Thursday. That’s when people can legally smoke weed without a medical card.

“Unlike Issue 1 which was a change to the Ohio constitution, Issue 2 is a change to the statutes and ordinances,” said City of Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin.

The legislature is debating making a number of changes to the new marijuana law, but they haven’t agreed on what changes to make yet.

Governor Mike DeWine saying Issue 2 will be carried out in a way that serves everyone, whether they voted yes or no.

“What the people have clearly told us is they want legal marijuana in Ohio,” DeWine said. “We’re going to see that they have that, but we’re also going to live up to our responsibility to all the people of Ohio.”

Ohioans still won’t be able to buy marijuana from a dispensary without a medical card, at least for a while.

The Ohio Department of Commerce is creating the rules for selling recreational marijuana. A process it has allocated nine months to complete.

On the abortion front, Issue 1 doesn’t automatically repeal the state’s current abortion laws, so courts or lawmakers have to decide which ones should be overturned.

The Ohio Supreme Court is already considering what effect issue 2 has on the six-week abortion ban. It’s currently on hold because of a lawsuit.

Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy set Dec. 7 as the final day for groups on both sides of the heartbeat law debate to give their responses.

