Man arrested for allegedly head-butting victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was booked into the Lucas County jail over the weekend for allegedly head-butting a victim.

Sylvania police records show Zachary Essex is facing an assault charge. Police allege he grabbed a victim by the shoulders and head-butted them in the right temple area after a verbal argument. The victim told police after the alleged assault, he grabbed a cell phone and threw it into water.

The police records say he is an agent for the Ohio Casino Control Commission. We’ve reached out to the agency for comment.

