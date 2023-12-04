13abc Marketplace
Man arrested for allegedly head-butting victim

Sylvania police records show Zachary Essex is facing an assault charge for allegedly...
Sylvania police records show Zachary Essex is facing an assault charge for allegedly head-butting a victim on Dec. 2, 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was booked into the Lucas County jail over the weekend for allegedly head-butting a victim.

Sylvania police records show Zachary Essex is facing an assault charge. Police allege he grabbed a victim by the shoulders and head-butted them in the right temple area after a verbal argument. The victim told police after the alleged assault, he grabbed a cell phone and threw it into water.

The police records say he is an agent for the Ohio Casino Control Commission. We’ve reached out to the agency for comment.

