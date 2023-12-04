MCSO: Man allegedly attempts to break into occupied house, slashes homeowner’s car tires

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe man was arrested Monday after he allegedly attempted to break into an occupied house in Berlin Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 4 around 1:19 a.m., Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about an unknown person attempting to enter a house on the 9000 block of Olde Hickory Lane.

After arriving, deputies located the suspect walking in the street near the house and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect became combative, resisted arrest and officers then found the suspect was in possession of a large, fixed blade knife.

MCSO says an investigation revealed that the homeowner was woken up by the sound of someone banging on the front door. When the homeowner opened the door, the suspect spit in his face.

The suspect then tried to force his way into the house but the homeowner was able to prevent the suspect from getting inside. As the suspect began walking away from the house, he allegedly proceeded to slash the tires on the homeowner’s vehicle that was in the driveway.

According to MCSO, the entire incident was caught on the homeowner’s doorbell camera system.

The suspect was later identified at a 27-year-old man from Monroe. He was lodged at the Monroe County jail for Attempted Home Invasion, Resisting Arrest, Malicious Destruction of Property and CCW. His name is currently being withheld pending his arraignment in the First District Court.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7534.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.