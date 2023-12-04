13abc Marketplace
ODOT: Southbound I-475 reduced to one lane south of Dussel for repair work

The lane reduction is in place for emergency pavement repairs and will remain in place until...
The lane reduction is in place for emergency pavement repairs and will remain in place until further notice.(ODOT Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Monday that southbound I-475 has been reduced to one lane south of Dussel Drive.

The lane reduction is in place for emergency pavement repairs and will remain in place until further notice, according to ODOT.

No ramps are expected to close but restrictions will be in place for at least 24 hours while the pavement cures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

