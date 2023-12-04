13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when he was hit by a train at 100 N. Holland Sylvania Road on Dec. 3, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are looking to identify a person who died when they were hit by a train in Toledo over the weekend.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said Monday it is looking for help identifying an unknown man thought to be in his 20s who died when he was hit by a train at 100 N. Holland Sylvania Road in the early hours of Dec. 3. The deputy coroner described him as a young white male who is 5″7′ and 132 pounds. He has an amateur star tattoo on the left forearm.

The coroner’s office said any information that helps them identify the person is appreciated.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express

Latest News

On Dec. 2 around 1 a.m., a resident who lives on Breezewood Drive reported that the Christmas...
Police: Local man steals Christmas decorations 30 minutes after jail release
When Minutes Matter
I-TEAM: Emergency crews “argue” as mom calls for help after child struggles to breathe
Michael Guerin, 50, faces felonious assault and drug trafficking charges in Lucas County Court.
Bond set for drug trafficking suspect who allegedly shot at officers during no-knock raid
The lane reduction is in place for emergency pavement repairs and will remain in place until...
ODOT: Southbound I-475 reduced to one lane south of Dussel for repair work