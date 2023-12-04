Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are looking to identify a person who died when they were hit by a train in Toledo over the weekend.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said Monday it is looking for help identifying an unknown man thought to be in his 20s who died when he was hit by a train at 100 N. Holland Sylvania Road in the early hours of Dec. 3. The deputy coroner described him as a young white male who is 5″7′ and 132 pounds. He has an amateur star tattoo on the left forearm.

The coroner’s office said any information that helps them identify the person is appreciated.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.