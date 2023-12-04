Police: Local man steals Christmas decorations 30 minutes after jail release

NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man stole Christmas decorations from a front yard in Norwalk 30 minutes after he was released from jail, police say.

According to the Norwalk Police Department, on Dec. 2 around 1 a.m., a resident who lives on Breezewood Drive reported that the Christmas decorations from their front yard had been stolen.

Using surveillance footage, an officer was able to identify the suspect as William Ott, 63, of Norwalk. Ott had just been released from Huron County Jail on an unrelated matter approximately 30 minutes prior to the theft.

NPD said Ott was arrested by police and is cooperating, however, at this time, the stolen Christmas decorations have not been recovered. The decorations are believed to be somewhere on either Hawthorne or Stoutenburg Drive based on statements made by Ott.

According to NPD, several properties have already been checked, with permission from the property owners. Police say if you live in the area, check your property for Christmas lights, a laser projector, a snowman display and power cords.

