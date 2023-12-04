Recreational marijuana to become legal in Ohio Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023
Michigan State Police offer word of warning to Ohio drivers: Don’t drive high
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - In Adrian, Michigan, marijuana dispensaries are open for business.
“It’s legal. It’s like a liquor store. So, it’s just, if you’re going in to buy it, don’t use it on the way home, but all those places have a right to be there just as long as they’re doing it the right way,” said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, a spokesperson for Michigan State Police.
Five years ago, in 2018, Michigan voters approved the legalization of recreational weed. Since then, MSP have actually recorded fewer alcohol and drug involved crashes across the state, as well as a downturn in related arrests.
Alcohol/drug involved crashes
2018 -- 9,786
2019 -- 9,787
2020 -- 9,078
2021 -- 9,557
2022 -- 9,331
Operating with presence of drugs/under the influence of liquor
2018 -- 31,856
2019 -- 30,626
2020 -- 25,820
2021 -- 27,506
2022 -- 26,707
However, within those numbers, troopers say they’re seeing more people who are high.
“But there has been an increase in crashes with drivers under the influence of marijuana. That has increased steadily since the new law took effect making that legal,” said Lt. Gonzalez, who explained driving under the influence includes any kind of regulated substance.
In other words, just because it’s legal to use does not make it legal to use behind the wheel.
“So, with the change in the law to making marijuana a recreational drug and legal, we do see an uptick of people thinking that it’s ok to drive under the influence of marijuana or even smoking it while they’re driving,” added Lt. Gonzalez.
In Michigan, the first offense means 93 days in jail, plus costs and fines totaling an estimated $10,000.
Meantime, recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Ohio Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. MSP wants to send a message to drivers in Ohio: Don’t drive high.
