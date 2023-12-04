13abc Marketplace
Recreational marijuana to become legal in Ohio Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

Michigan State Police offer word of warning to Ohio drivers: Don’t drive high
“If you're going in to buy it, don't use it on the way home,” Michigan State Police said about marijuana.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - In Adrian, Michigan, marijuana dispensaries are open for business.

“It’s legal. It’s like a liquor store. So, it’s just, if you’re going in to buy it, don’t use it on the way home, but all those places have a right to be there just as long as they’re doing it the right way,” said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, a spokesperson for Michigan State Police.

Five years ago, in 2018, Michigan voters approved the legalization of recreational weed. Since then, MSP have actually recorded fewer alcohol and drug involved crashes across the state, as well as a downturn in related arrests.

Alcohol/drug involved crashes

2018 -- 9,786

2019 -- 9,787

2020 -- 9,078

2021 -- 9,557

2022 -- 9,331

Operating with presence of drugs/under the influence of liquor

2018 -- 31,856

2019 -- 30,626

2020 -- 25,820

2021 -- 27,506

2022 -- 26,707

MI Annual Drunk Driving Audit

However, within those numbers, troopers say they’re seeing more people who are high.

“But there has been an increase in crashes with drivers under the influence of marijuana. That has increased steadily since the new law took effect making that legal,” said Lt. Gonzalez, who explained driving under the influence includes any kind of regulated substance.

In other words, just because it’s legal to use does not make it legal to use behind the wheel.

“So, with the change in the law to making marijuana a recreational drug and legal, we do see an uptick of people thinking that it’s ok to drive under the influence of marijuana or even smoking it while they’re driving,” added Lt. Gonzalez.

In Michigan, the first offense means 93 days in jail, plus costs and fines totaling an estimated $10,000.

Meantime, recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Ohio Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. MSP wants to send a message to drivers in Ohio: Don’t drive high.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

