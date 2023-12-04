Recreational marijuana to become legal in Ohio Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - In Adrian, Michigan, marijuana dispensaries are open for business.

“It’s legal. It’s like a liquor store. So, it’s just, if you’re going in to buy it, don’t use it on the way home, but all those places have a right to be there just as long as they’re doing it the right way,” said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, a spokesperson for Michigan State Police.

Five years ago, in 2018, Michigan voters approved the legalization of recreational weed. Since then, MSP have actually recorded fewer alcohol and drug involved crashes across the state, as well as a downturn in related arrests.

Alcohol/drug involved crashes 2018 -- 9,786 2019 -- 9,787 2020 -- 9,078 2021 -- 9,557 2022 -- 9,331 Operating with presence of drugs/under the influence of liquor 2018 -- 31,856 2019 -- 30,626 2020 -- 25,820 2021 -- 27,506 2022 -- 26,707

However, within those numbers, troopers say they’re seeing more people who are high.

“But there has been an increase in crashes with drivers under the influence of marijuana. That has increased steadily since the new law took effect making that legal,” said Lt. Gonzalez, who explained driving under the influence includes any kind of regulated substance.

In other words, just because it’s legal to use does not make it legal to use behind the wheel.

“So, with the change in the law to making marijuana a recreational drug and legal, we do see an uptick of people thinking that it’s ok to drive under the influence of marijuana or even smoking it while they’re driving,” added Lt. Gonzalez.

In Michigan, the first offense means 93 days in jail, plus costs and fines totaling an estimated $10,000.

Meantime, recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Ohio Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. MSP wants to send a message to drivers in Ohio: Don’t drive high.

