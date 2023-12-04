13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift now holds yet another record.

Billboard said she is the first living artist to have five albums in the top 10 at the same time.

“She is the first living act to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 was combined from its previously separate mono and stereo album charts into one all-encompassing list in August of 1963,” Billboard said.

The albums include “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Midnights,” “Folklore,” “Lover” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Prince holds a similar record, but posthumously.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express

Latest News

A rain/snow mix on tap for Tuesday, with up to 1/2" of wet flakes (mostly on the grass). Dan...
12/4: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her father admitted to being a fugitive before dying
FLCD will be funding the $100 adoption fee plus the $25 one-year license fee.
Friends of Lucas County Dogs to fund 100 adoptions at LC4
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake