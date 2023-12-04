13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones

It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several gravesites.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Officials in Mississippi said they are searching for answers after a truck plowed through the Biloxi National Cemetery around 3 p.m. Sunday.

A Chevrolet Silverado veered off the road at the cemetery, hitting 10 headstones, two trash cans, a bench and a water fountain, authorities said. Two of the headstones were left broken.

Debris was left at the Biloxi National Cemetery following the crash on Sunday.
Debris was left at the Biloxi National Cemetery following the crash on Sunday.(WLOX)

This crash comes just a day after 27,000 wreaths were laid on the veterans’ graves by hundreds of volunteers.

The destruction happened between sections AA and CC.

Biloxi Police Department and the Veterans Affairs Police Department were on site.

The condition of the driver or what caused the wreck is not yet known.

Cemetery workers started cleaning up the mess Sunday afternoon. Officials said the broken headstones will be replaced soon.

A damaged Chevy Silverado was found near the crash site Sunday afternoon.
A damaged Chevy Silverado was found near the crash site Sunday afternoon.(WLOX)

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express

Latest News

On Dec. 4 around 1:19 a.m., Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about an unknown...
MCSO: Man allegedly attempts to break into occupied house, slashes homeowner’s car tires
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor's office shows Sam Randazzo, the...
Former top Ohio utility regulator surrenders in $60 million bribery scheme linked to energy bill
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged