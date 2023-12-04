The Victory Center to open new satellite location in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Victory Center has announced it is expanding to a third location in Defiance in February.

The new satellite location will be inside the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital located at 1200 Ralson Ave. in Defiance, and is set to open on February 1, 2024.

TVC says ProMedica is leasing the specially-designed space for $1 to The Victory Center, which specializes in providing free programs and services for cancer patients, survivors and family members.

“We will provide most of the same things we do at our Toledo and Perrysburg locations, just on a smaller scale,” said Dianne Barndt, The Victory Center executive director. “We are thrilled to be expanding and making it easier and more convenient for patients in the Defiance and surrounding smaller communities to visit The Victory Center.”

According to TVC, oncology massage, reiki, reflexology, counseling, and yoga are some of the first services to be offered in the new space.

“We are so excited to have The Victory Center joining our campus and bringing these services to the community,” said Keith Burmeister, president of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. “As the region’s leader in health care, we understand how important cancer wellness services can be to patients and families navigating a cancer journey.”

An open house will be held in January 2024 so the public can tour the new facility and learn more about The Victory Center.

For more information about The Victory Center and its support of cancer patients, click here or call 419-531-7600.

