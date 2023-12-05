13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the...
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the head by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Keaundria Milloy, WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries from a hunting-related shooting incident over the weekend, authorities said.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of the incident on Alex Knight Road in southern Jones County at around 9:36 p.m. Saturday, according to WDAM.

Sgt. Cody Pitts said an 11-year-old boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits. He sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, according to JCSD.

The siblings’ 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified of the incident and responded to the scene and is the primary agency investigating the incident. The sheriff’s department is also investigating as the secondary agency.

The names of the 11-year-old and his sister are being withheld due to their ages.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express
James Lawson is facing federal charges including Exploitation of Minors, Coercion and...
Local man arrested after allegedly preying on underaged kids who worked at his food pantry

Latest News

A home is seen exploding from a distance, Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023 in Arlington, Va....
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant
12/4: Derek’s Monday 11pm Forecast
12/4: Derek's Monday 11pm Forecast
The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) automates ballistics evaluations...
Case Files: An inside look at NIBIN
Jeremy Albert Best, 48, is being held without bond, charged with two counts of first-degree...
Mental evaluation ordered for man charged in shooting death of his pregnant wife