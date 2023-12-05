13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/4: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast

A wintry mix Tuesday, then we’re watching a big weekend system.
12/4: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A brief sprinkle or flurry tonight under cloudy skies with lows in the low 30s. Light snow for Tuesday morning, then rain will mix in during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Snow should melt on contact with roads, but a dusting is possible on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Watch for slick spots on Tuesday night as temps drop into the upper 20s. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs around 40. Mostly sunny, breezy, and much warmer for Thursday; highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny, breezy, and mild for our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash on Friday with highs in the mid-50s. Rain and windy weather arrives for the weekend with highs in the mid-50s on Saturday, low 40s and falling on Sunday. Some snow may mix in later Sunday into Sunday night, but it’s too early to tell regarding how much (if any) will stick.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Surveillance footage shows the moment Cody James Reardon, 20, allegedly threw his USPS keys...
Mail carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, Toledo Police say
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express

Latest News

12/4: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast
12/4: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast
A rain/snow mix on tap for Tuesday, with up to 1/2" of wet flakes (mostly on the grass). Dan...
12/4: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
A rain/snow mix on tap for Tuesday, with up to 1/2" of wet flakes (mostly on the grass). Dan...
12/4: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Light Rain & Snow Tuesday, Watching Sunday
December 4th Weather Forecast