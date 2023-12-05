12/4: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast

A brief sprinkle or flurry tonight under cloudy skies with lows in the low 30s. Light snow for Tuesday morning, then rain will mix in during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Snow should melt on contact with roads, but a dusting is possible on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Watch for slick spots on Tuesday night as temps drop into the upper 20s. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs around 40. Mostly sunny, breezy, and much warmer for Thursday; highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny, breezy, and mild for our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash on Friday with highs in the mid-50s. Rain and windy weather arrives for the weekend with highs in the mid-50s on Saturday, low 40s and falling on Sunday. Some snow may mix in later Sunday into Sunday night, but it’s too early to tell regarding how much (if any) will stick.

