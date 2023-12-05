13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/5: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Sunnier/warmer days ahead; First Alert Weather Day Sunday for high wind
A few sunnier and warmer days to round out the week, ahead of a First Alert Weather Day Sunday. Dan Smith times out the wind and rain impact.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As expected, light rain has been stubborn to switch over to flakes in most spots. The midweek will see more sunshine peeking through, warming to the mid-50s by Friday (perfect for our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash, albeit with a southwest breeze). We then focus on Sunday’s First Alert Weather Day, with gusts up to 50mph possible as a powerful low organizes and rolls over the Midwest. 1″+ of moderate to heavy rain will be whipped up by the wind as well. Light snow is possible as temps cool on the backside of the system into Monday morning, though it’s currently a distant third for impact over the wind/rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express
James Lawson is facing federal charges including Exploitation of Minors, Coercion and...
Local man arrested after allegedly preying on underaged kids who worked at his food pantry

Latest News

12/5: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
12/5: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Rain & Snow Today, Bigger Weekend Storm
December 5th Weather Forecast
December 5th Weather Forecast
12/4: Derek’s Monday 11pm Forecast
12/4: Derek's Monday 11pm Forecast