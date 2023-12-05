12/5: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

As expected, light rain has been stubborn to switch over to flakes in most spots. The midweek will see more sunshine peeking through, warming to the mid-50s by Friday (perfect for our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash, albeit with a southwest breeze). We then focus on Sunday’s First Alert Weather Day, with gusts up to 50mph possible as a powerful low organizes and rolls over the Midwest. 1″+ of moderate to heavy rain will be whipped up by the wind as well. Light snow is possible as temps cool on the backside of the system into Monday morning, though it’s currently a distant third for impact over the wind/rain.

