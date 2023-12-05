$389K due to Eastwood Local Schools in January

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was February of last year that Peloton backed out of its plan to make Troy Township the home of its first U.S. production facility. Now, the bills are coming due for the building, and it’s leaving one area school district in a tight spot.

Next month, Peloton will owe Eastwood Local Schools $389,000, but school administrators are not holding their breath.

Superintendent Brent Welker told 13 Action News, district leaders had originally signed an agreement with Peloton for 15 years agreeing to pay the district $389,000 a year starting in January 2024. However, after the company decided not to move forward with the facility, Eastwood leaders decided not to include the funds in their yearly budget.

“We decided that we were going to wait to put the money into our budget until we were assured that, the company obviously, was viable, they were going through some very difficult financial times, so we just have waited to put that money into our five-year [forecast] until we actually receive the money in January,” Welker said.

Welker tells 13 Action News this isn’t the first time they’ve had to budget conservatively.

“We’re a NEXUS district and obviously, there’s been significant challenges with forecasting the NEXUS pipeline revenues, so we are used to doing that. We’re used to budgeting conservatively,” Welker said.

Keeping the community in the loop about financial situations he says is a top priority.

“We let them know that, here are the pluses, here are the minuses, and here’s how things could change. So we want to be transparent with them what we’re doing, but we don’t ever want to surprise our community by forecasting more revenue than we bring in,” Welker said.

13 Action News reached out to Peloton for comment and they sent a statement that states: “Peloton files and pays all required taxes and fees in a timely manner.”

Eastwood leaders are waiting to see if that reigns true to include that money in the district’s plans. If the district receives the money next month, it will be included in the five-year forecast as early as May.

