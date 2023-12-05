4th annual Christmas Cruz to honor fallen TPD officer set for Dec. 16

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The fourth annual Christmas Cruz in memory of fallen Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia is scheduled for Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will take place at the Toledo Hemp Center and is a perfect chance for families to participate in a meaningful cause this holiday season. People attending the event are encouraged to bring a new toy for the children at Toledo Children’s Hospital or pet products to benefit the Lucas County Pit Crew.

At 5:30, the event will begin with pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Arround 6:45 p.m. attendees will observe a moment of silence for officer Dia.

The main event will begin at 7 p.m. as an escorted parade of several tow trucks will leave the Toledo Hemp Center. The trucks will travel to the Toledo Children’s Hospital, circling the facility as children watching.

The collected toys will then be distributed to the children at a later date.

