Bedford High School partners with UToledo for Pre-Engineering program

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - Bedford High School is working to give their students a head start by working with the University of Toledo to offer a Pre-Engineering program to their students.

School officials tell 13 Action News that the new partnership with UToledo was a long time coming. After four years of talking with state legislatures and the University of Toledo, Bedford students will now be able to start their path to engineering even earlier.

“We’re looking to get students who are going into engineering, getting in the field quicker and the sooner they can start taking the pre-reqs and and then eventually the actual engineering classes while here in high school, that’ll take off at least a year of their program,” said Carl Schultz, superintendent of Bedford Public Schools.

Schultz says the administration recognizes the growing need for engineers and they want to help supply that demand.

“The sooner we can get talented students in the field, the better it is for the industry and for the state of Ohio and the state of Michigan,” said Schultz.

Seniors at Bedford say they are excited for this program to be available to the students who will come after them. Megan Kopanias, a senior at Bedford, says she was able to dual enroll in college classes through UToledo, but this new program is the next level.

“It really has helped, you know, now there’s the benefit to graduate early, but I think having the benefit of being able to do it through UT would have been even more helpful, especially if you know that’s where you want to go,” said Kopanias.

The Pre-Engineering program is the next step up from dual enrollment. Greg Postel, President of the University of Toledo, says they are excited for this partnership because the students will get to hit the ground running.

“We know this school has a long history of excellence in robotics going back in the years,” said Postel. “They have participated and even won a world championship for their students in robotics, so it’s a perfect fit for us.”

The Pre-Engineering program will be offered to students at the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.