Britton Deefield Schools tax mistake has some Lenawee Co. residents paying double this year

BRITTON, Michigan (WTVG) - Some Lenawee County residents in the Britton-Deerfield School District are now paying double their normal winter tax bill after a section on the 2022 Britton Schools tax document was not filled out correctly.

Superintendent Stacy Johnson says a tax is taken out every year in the winter, for a bond that was voted on back in 2006, but last year, due to a clerical error, some Lenawee County residents were not taxed.

That means this year, to make up for the mistake, residents have to pay double.

“They’re simply paying the tax that wasn’t paid last year,” said Johnson.

Although Johnson’s name is listed at the bottom of the tax document as the preparer, she maintains that this was not her fault.

“I stand by what I signed, yes I do,” said Johnson. “The document that came back to me had blank lines on it and it had a highlighted area indicating to me that at some point in time, somewhere, someone questioned it, but the question didn’t go far enough down the line to get answered before it was too late.”

We called the Lenawee County Tax Equalization Department for more information, but we are still waiting to hear back from the director.

Superintendent Johnson says she realizes an increase like this is a big deal for some residents

“It’s a tough time to come to people and say hey, instead of a 200-dollar bill, you have a 400-dollar bill,” Johnson said.

Residents like Greg Gaw.

“I’m a single dad. My daughter’s in college. I’m trying to help her the best I can,” said Gaw.

He believes there should have been more of a heads-up.

“We could’ve been warned and people could’ve saved and people could’ve done things differently. Now Dec. 1, you get a bill that you owe somewhere between $500 and $1,500 more,” Gaw said.

Johnson says there has been communication with the district holding a few school board meetings about how to address the problem.

“We’ll have to look to the other entities who are experts in that area to help and see if they can do something to help out the people,” Johnson said.

