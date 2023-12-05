Case Files: An inside look at NIBIN
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The moment a gun is fired, there is a lasting impression. That impression is like a fingerprint left behind on a casing. The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) automates ballistics evaluations and provides investigation leads.
You can watch the full case files above.
