Chabad House of Toledo to hold Chanukah events celebrating Jewish pride and confidence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chabad House of Toledo is holding multiple Chanukah events in the coming days that organizers say will celebrate Jewish pride and confidence.

Organizers say that while it’s a fraught time for the Jewish people, instead of hiding, Jews are choosing to celebrate their identity this Chanukah with more confidence.

“This Chanukah, Toledo is seeing a surge in families’ public displays of the holiday and Jewish identity, with many more individuals planning to light their menorahs in visible places, such as their doors or windows or Chabad House’s digital greeting to the City of Toledo up high on a billboard for all to see,” said Chabad House of Toledo. “Toledo’s public Chanukah gatherings also expect a larger than usual crowd this year in a strong statement of Jewish pride and confidence.”

In celebration of the holiday, Chabad House of Toledo is hosting a multitude of events, beginning with the 36th annual grand public Chanukah menorah lighting at Franklin Park Mall. The event will take place on Dec. 7 at 4:45 p.m. and will feature entertainment for all ages, hot drinks and a selection of traditional Chanukah foods.

Organizers say in addition to the menorah lighting at the mall, the following events will also take place:

Downtown Menorah Lighting Dec. 8 at 12:45 p.m. One Government Center Free to the public

Chanukah on Ice Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. The Ribbon at the Glass City Metropark located at 1521 Front St. Free to the public

Lenny Cares Chanukah Celebration Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. Chabad House of Toledo located at 2728 King Road Free to the public RSVP by calling 917-742-9803 or emailing rivkascheiner1@gmail.com Celebrating the Launch of “Lenny Cares,” Toledo’s newest Jewish adult community network, with a latke cook-off, games and traditional Chanukah refreshments.

Car Menorah Parade Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. Begins at Chabad House of Toledo located at 2728 King Road Free to the public



“The holiday of Chanukah underscores the fact that American culture has been enriched by the thriving ethnic cultures which contributed very much, each in its own way, to communal life, both materially and spiritually,” said Rabbi Yossi Shemtov.

