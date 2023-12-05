City of Toledo receives more than $250,000 in grants for city parks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has received two grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, totaling more than a quarter of a million dollars, for Toledo city parks.

The first grant, awarded by ODNR’s 2023 Recreational Trails Program and the Federal Highway Administration, is for $150,000 and will go toward repair work on the Ottawa and Jermain Park Loop Trail.

The City says this project aims to reconstruct two sections of the trail and conduct crack filling and resealing for another section of the paved trail.

“We are grateful to ODNR for supporting these important capital projects that will improve the quality of Toledo’s parks,” said Joe Fausnaugh, Director of Parks and Youth Services. “We are always looking for ways to creatively stretch taxpayer dollars and do more for Toledo residents.”

The second grant, ODNR’s NatureWorks grant, totals $100,680 and will go toward phase one of the Detwiler park Baseball Complex renovation. According to the City, the renovation project includes regrading the infield, installing drainage tiles and renovating the press box building and restrooms.

“These grants, totaling more than $250,000, allow us to not only invest in the facilities, but in the health and well-being of our residents. Physical activity, community engagement and enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities are critical components for a safe and inclusive city,” said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “We are grateful to ODNR for their recognition and support. These projects reflect our dedication to creating sustainable and accessible outdoor spaces for all Toledo residents.”

