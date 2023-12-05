13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

CVS Health lays out changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money

FILE - A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Feb. 3, 2023. CVS Health is introducing...
FILE - A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Feb. 3, 2023. CVS Health is introducing changes to how its prescription drug pricing model works, and that could lead to some savings for customers starting next year. The health care giant said Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 that it will role out a new reimbursement model designed to make costs more predictable at the drugstore counter.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - CVS Health is introducing changes to how its prescription drug pricing model works, and that could lead to some savings for customers starting next year.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will roll out a new reimbursement model designed to make costs more predictable at the drugstore counter. The company will start offering it next year to some third-party cash discount card administrators.

Cash discount cards like those offered by GoodRx can give customers a price break on out-of-pocket costs for some prescriptions, depending on the person’s coverage and the drug.

CVS Health drugstores will start using the company’s new CostVantage model more broadly in 2025. It is designed to make drug costs more transparent. It involves a formula based on the cost of the drug, a set markup and then a fee for filling the prescription.

CVS Health runs one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains and a large pharmacy benefit management business that operates prescription drug coverage for big clients like insurers and employers.

It also sells health insurance through its Aetna arm, and the company has been providing a growing amount of care through its drugstores and clinics.

The company also announced on Tuesday a 10% hike in its quarterly dividend and laid out its forecast for next year. CVS Health expects adjusted earnings of at least $8.50 per share. It also forecasts total revenue of at least $366 billion.

Analysts expect earnings of $8.51 per share on $344.5 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Edward Jones analyst John Boylan said in an email that he saw the stronger-than-expected revenue guidance and dividend hike as a “show of confidence by management.”

Shares of CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, jumped 4%, or $2.76 to $71.25 in early trading while broader indexes slipped.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express
James Lawson is facing federal charges including Exploitation of Minors, Coercion and...
Local man arrested after allegedly preying on underaged kids who worked at his food pantry

Latest News

Delta soccer players write letters of gratitude to their teachers
Delta soccer players write letters of gratitude to their teachers
As the holiday season begins, many cities and towns in northwest Ohio are holding holiday...
Holiday events happening throughout NW Ohio
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday, Dec. 10
Florida State's Jody Brown (10) and Stanford's Avani Brandt (18) battle for a ball during the...
Florida State beats Stanford for another women’s soccer national championship
Organizers say that while it’s a fraught time for the Jewish people, instead of hiding, Jews...
Chabad House of Toledo to hold Chanukah events celebrating Jewish pride and confidence