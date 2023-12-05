December 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light rain and snow are both on track for mid-morning through the afternoon. Temperatures have stayed mild overnight and we will warm into the upper 30s this afternoon. The mild temperatures will keep a lot of the precipitation in the form of rain or melting snow, little to no snow accumulation. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 50s. Friday will bring more clouds late with a high in the middle 50s. Saturday will bring highs in the upper 50s to around 60 in a few spots. Rain is likely in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and an isolated storm is possible Saturday night. Temperatures will drop through the day on Sunday with strong winds. Wind gusts may reach the 40 to 50 mph range late day. A few wrap around rain and snow showers could develop late Sunday into Sunday night. Highs next week are expected to be in the middle to upper 30s.

