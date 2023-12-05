13abc Marketplace
Family loses everything in LMA townhome fire

Parents asking for help and donations ahead of Christmas
For seven years, Perry Randles lived in a townhome off Dorr St. Now, his home is unlivable.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For seven years, Perry Randles lived in a townhome off Dorr St. Now, his home is unlivable.

Last Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, Randles says he left food on the stove when he went to pick up his stepson Malachi from Harvard Elementary. Randles brought his daughter Delilah, 7, with him.

“I ran up out of the house, and next thing I know I get a call maybe 20-30 minutes later that your house is on fire,” said Randles, who explained by the time they got back to the home, all of their possessions were up in smoke. “With all the tvs, everything, you know, smoke damage, water damage, you know, burnt all that stuff out.”

“It took a major, like, mental toll on the kids,” said Annyssa Parnell, mother of the two children. “It’s just heartbroken to know, like, my daughter was once in the dining room coloring knowing that after school they go get her brother, and to come home, she can’t even walk back in the home.”

Parnell said the American Red Cross and Lucas Metropolitan Authority, which owns and manages the townhome, put her family up in the hotel. Right now, Parnell and Randles are looking for a permanent place for their children to live. They’re also trying to replace everything that was lost.

“It’s just heartbroken to know, like, my daughter was once in the dining room coloring knowing that after school they go get her brother, and to come home, she can’t even walk back in the home,” added Parnell.

A spokesperson for LMA tells 13 Action News the family’s hotel stay will be extended until Friday, Dec. 7, 2023, and that the organization is in the process of working to get them housing.

If you could like to make a monetary donation, the family has set up a GoFundMe for contributions. Click Here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

