First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday, Dec. 10

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, December 10, due to the threat of high wind.

WIND: A powerful low will track over the Midwest, delivering possible wind gusts up to 50mph for Sunday. 40mph gusts are also possible Saturday PM through Monday AM, as the system ramps up and winds down.

RAIN: 1″+of moderate to heavy rain is possible, starting Saturday night and lasting through Sunday evening.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more detail soon.

