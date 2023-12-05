Fremont babysitter found guilty in 1-year-old's death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fremont babysitter was convicted in the death of a baby in her care.

Court records show Kori Seavers entered a guilty Alford plea to Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering Children, and Felonious Assault charges. She was originally facing a Murder charge as well.

Police say she caused the death of a 1-year-old boy in her care in June 2023. Her sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.