Fremont babysitter found guilty in 1-year-old's death

Court records show Kori Seavers entered a guilty Alford plea to Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering Children, and Felonious Assault charges.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fremont babysitter was convicted in the death of a baby in her care.

Court records show Kori Seavers entered a guilty Alford plea to Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering Children, and Felonious Assault charges. She was originally facing a Murder charge as well.

Police say she caused the death of a 1-year-old boy in her care in June 2023. Her sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.

