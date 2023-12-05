13abc Marketplace
Governor DeWine appoints new Toledo Municipal Court judge

DeWine’s office says Anderson will assume office on Jan. 2, 2024 and will take the seat that was formerly held by Judge Amy Berling.(Governor DeWine's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that he has appointed James Anderson to the Toledo Municipal Court.

DeWine’s office says Anderson will assume office on Jan. 2, 2024 and will take the seat that was formerly held by Judge Amy Berling. Anderson will serve the remainder of the current, unfinished term and he will need to run for election in November of 2025 to retain the seat.

According to DeWine’s office, Anderson recently owned and operated the Law Office of James Anderson since 2011. He has served as a bailiff for the Toledo Municipal Court and was a court appointed special advocate for the Lucas County Juvenile Court.

Anderson is a graduate of the University of Connecticut where he received a bachelor’s degree in English. In 2010, he received his juris doctorate from the University of Toledo.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

