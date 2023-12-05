I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Streetlight broken for months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Point Place neighborhood has gone months without a streetlight after the pole was knocked down during a tornado in June.

“It’s pitch black, and you can’t really see nothing,’” Ken Cunningham, who lives in the neighborhood, said. “I just want this neighborhood to be safe, and, nowadays, neighborhoods ain’t safe without lights.”

The broken light is right in front of his house, and it’s still lying on the ground. He’s contacted the City of Toledo and Toledo Edison about the issue.

“I’ve called in July, August, September. I called yesterday. They keep putting tickets in, keep telling people’s come out to look at it. Looking at it is fine, but doing something about it is a different story,” Cunningham said.

He says Toledo Edison is aware of the issue.

“They came out. They disconnected it the day I called them,” he said, “They stuck a cone there, and they wrapped tape, and, as you can see, the tape is no longer there, and you can see the grass grew up around it. And she sits right here.”

With nowhere else to turn, he called the I-TEAM for action.

“Nobody wants to take care of it. So, I contacted 13,” Cunningham said.

I went straight to Toledo Edison for answers. A representative says they’ve had delays getting a new pole that will fit the existing streetlight base.

After the I-TEAM inquired, Edison is expediting the repair by replacing the base entirely. They are removing the old equipment today and plan to have a new streetlight installed by Friday.

