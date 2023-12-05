13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Lexington man was in disbelief after he won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Vasquez had just returned to his car when he began to scratch the ticket. He soon realized he had matched the candle symbol to win the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes,” Vasquez said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester...
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.(Kentucky Lottery)

Vasquez received a check for $71,500 after taxes. He told officials he plans to pay off his car and put the rest in the bank.

“Funny thing is, when I walked up to the counter, I said to the clerk, ‘Give me the winning ticket,’” Vasquez added.

Speedway will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

Latest News

Toledo Police
TPD: Teens lead police on chase in stolen vehicle, ends in crash
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks on holds of military nominations: "I plan to move these promotions...
Sen. Chuck Schumer: "I plan to move these promotions as soon as possible."
The quarter-percent income tax goes toward road construction, materials for the roads and...
Toledo road repair income tax headed back to voters for renewal
Jesus De La Rosa, 34, of Toledo, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2023, for Unlawful Sexual Conduct...
Toledo man indicted for alleged sex crimes against child
Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaks on his plan to release holds on military nominations. (CNN)
RAW: Sen. Tuberville speaks on releasing military nomination holds