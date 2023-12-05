Mercy Health Life Flight restructuring impacts jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is restructuring its Life Flight Network, affecting jobs for employees.

According to a Mercy spokesperson, some positions “will be impacted” in the restructuring but most of the people in the affected positions will have other opportunities. They say the ministry is creating a more efficient network by realigning its bases to meet patients’ needs. Mercy also invested in a new helicopter.

There will be no service change for patients, the spokesperson said.

“Mercy Health would like to congratulate the entire Mercy Health Life Flight Network team for recently earning the full accreditation from CAMTS (the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems) signifying excellence in transportation systems,” the statement from Mercy read.

