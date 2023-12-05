Moment of Science: Food Guideline Evolution

It’s a feast for the senses, in moderation. American food guidelines have been around since the Grover Cleveland administration, even before individual vitamins started being discovered in the 1910s. The Department of Agriculture introduced the “Basic 7″ wheel during World War II, promoting various fruits, veggies, meat and dairy all equally, plus “any other foods you want,” which seems a little more forgiving during wartime than actually helpful. This was pared down to the “Basic Four” in the 1950s, but as Dr. Walter Willett at Harvard explains, it was a little too basic.

“There always is this tension between trying to make things simple and easy to understand, versus not providing enough detail,” says Willett.“ Clearly, [the Basic Four] was meant to promote a lot of meat and dairy, that’s unequivocal.”

It was the standard for a few decades, until the infamous food pyramid was introduced in 1992. It’s a little more detailed, but still flawed. The fruits and veggies were fine enough, but the clear visual message was “fat bad, carbs good”. “The vast majority of carbohydrates in our diet are unhealthy carbohydrates,” explains Willett, “and Americans did load up on those unfortunately. There are good fats and bad fats, and [the pyramid] didn’t really make a discrimination among those.”

One of those fats that made headlines a century apart from each other: trans fat, discovered in the early 1900s and the subject of a Nobel Prize... but more recently, a hot-button issue for nutrition. Dr. Willett has been researching its negative effects -- from heart disease to metabolism -- since the 1970s. “The problem with trans fat is it takes an essential fatty acid where the shape of the molecule has to be just right, and it twists that to make it more like a straight chain instead of bent, that way, it converts liquid fat to a solid fat so you can make margarine and butter out of vegetable oils. It took us about 30 years, but we actually got it banned in the United States, so that’s off the table.”

In 2005, the USDA updated it to “MyPyramid”, with color slivers representing a more balanced view... then replaced the pyramid just six years later with “MyPlate”, with four slightly unequal wedges plus what amounts to a glass of milk. Much like the Basic Four, simplicity came at a price, from grains (”It doesn’t distinguish whole grains from refined grains”) to protein (”It makes a big difference whether you’re having red meat or fish or legumes and nuts”).

Dr. Willett and others at Harvard took this iconography a step further in 2018 with the ”Healthy Eating Plate.” Notable differences include emphasizing plant-based sources of protein over red or processed meat, liquid over solid fat when you can, and reduced dairy (replacing the milk with water). As Willett explains, “it’s okay to have a modest amount of dairy, but if we have that much dairy, we’re putting a lot of saturated fat into the food system.”

There’s clearly no “one size fits all” scenario here, so the takeaway here is to be a little more aware of the food you’re eating, or else you may be seeing way less healthy food pyramids everywhere. (We don’t think pizza counts as a food group, but it’s a lovely thought.)

