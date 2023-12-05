Oregon Town Center construction set for next year

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Creating a community space where citizens can eat, drink, and shop. Oregon city officials say they now have the space to do it. So what’s next?

This comes a month after Oregon city council made an agreement with Fairmount Properties to move forward with construction, projecting that construction would begin at the end of this year.

However there is questions on when it will happen.

Councilmember Steve Hornyak said, “A piece of this will start just after the turn of the year. We were hoping we could beat the weather. I don’t think we will be able to do that.”

Councilman Hornyak tells 13abc that the Oregon Town Center will have retail, food, residential, and entertainment space on Navarre Avenue. “It’s our chance to recreate a downtown experience in Oregon and that location makes it perfect for that type of development,” Hornyak said.

The idea of having a town center began in 2019 which raises concerns for residents on when the construction will begin.

Hornyak said, “We all would liked to see this happen years ago but it’s taken some time to put that process and plan in place now we feel we’re in a good spot.”

I spoke with Joan Godwin who has lived in Oregon for eight years. She says she goes to Franklin Park Mall now for shopping and is ready for something close to home.

Godwin said, ”I think it’s a wonderful idea. It’ll bring in more revenue.”

While other citizens on social media don’t believe it will happen. “Hopefully come spring time when we start pushing dirt the community will finally feel this is happening,” Hornyak said.

Councilmember Hornyak tells 13babc the town center is projected to be fully complete in 2025 or early 2026.

