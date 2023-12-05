Person hurt when crane topples over during Toledo building demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was injured when a crane toppled over during demolition of a Toledo building, officials said.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries when a crane demolishing the old Masonic Temple building on Phillips Ave flipped on Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the heavy machinery to topple over. TFRD said the crane was left in place until the owner could get a company to lift it back to the upright position.

Sunday night, a business owner in the area told 13 Action News the demolition had caused damage to a power pole. Toledo Edison said electricity was restored Monday morning.

