13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

ProMedica not connected to medical transcription service data breach, company says

(Source: ProMedica)
(Source: ProMedica)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is assuring its patients it was not part of a data breach reported by a medical transcription company.

A spokesperson for ProMedica said Tuesday the company had received several questions asking about a letter from a medical transcription company, Perry Johnson & Associated (PJ&A), reporting a data breach that did not disclose which providers were involved.

ProMedica said it does not utilize PJ&A for medical transcription services.

The PJ&A breach reportedly affected almost 9 million patients.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP on scene of fatal Amtrak crash at rail crossing
One dead in Amtrak crash at Holland rail crossing
Man killed in Lenawee Co. hunting accident identified, juvenile family member involved
Police responded to a shooting Saturday night on Brussels Street in Toledo.
10-year-old boy shot in Toledo Saturday, 15-year-old charged
The North Pole Express is currently in operation from now through Dec. 30. at Northwest Ohio...
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation invites public to take a ride on the North Pole Express
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying an unknown man who died when...
Officials ask for help identifying person hit by train in Toledo

Latest News

The police department's plan for 2024 is to increase its number of officers to 700.
TPD working to add more officers in 2024
Bedford High School is working to give their students a head start by working with the...
Bedford High School partners with UToledo for Pre-Engineering program
Kwi Sun Hood
Woman indicted after police say she admitted to running brothel
The Sylvania Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who ran away...
Sylvania Police searching for runaway teen
These two siblings, ages 7 and 9, lost everything in a townhome fire Nov. 30, 2023.
Family loses everything in LMA townhome fire