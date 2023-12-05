ProMedica not connected to medical transcription service data breach, company says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is assuring its patients it was not part of a data breach reported by a medical transcription company.

A spokesperson for ProMedica said Tuesday the company had received several questions asking about a letter from a medical transcription company, Perry Johnson & Associated (PJ&A), reporting a data breach that did not disclose which providers were involved.

ProMedica said it does not utilize PJ&A for medical transcription services.

The PJ&A breach reportedly affected almost 9 million patients.

