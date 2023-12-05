Prosecution to turn over evidence to defense in Warner murder case

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Lenawee County man charged with murder in the death of his wife more than two years after her disappearance was back in court Tuesday.

Dale Warner is facing Murder and Tampering with Evidence charges in the death of his wife, Dee Warner.

On Tuesday, officials determined the prosecution would turn over its discovery evidence to Warner’s lawyers. They also set a preliminary examination date for March..

Dee went missing in April 2021 and Dale was charged in her murder in November 2023. Investigators say they never found Dee’s body.

