Sen. Sherrod Brown announces expansion to Ohio’s Amtrak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Senator Sherrod Brown announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration has picked four routes in Ohio for Amtrak expansion.

The Federal Railroad Administration will provide $500,000 to each announced corridor for planning under the Corridor Identification program.

According to a press release from Brown’s office, the following corridors will receive funding for planning:

Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati, the 3C+D corridor

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit

Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, the Midwest Connect corridor via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville in Ohio

Daily Cardinal Service, increasing service frequency from three days per week to daily on Amtrak’s current service to Cincinnati between New York City, Washington, DC and Chicago, IL via the States of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois.

