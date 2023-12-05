13abc Marketplace
Sen. Sherrod Brown announces expansion to Ohio’s Amtrak

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Senator Sherrod Brown announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration has picked four routes in Ohio for Amtrak expansion.

The Federal Railroad Administration will provide $500,000 to each announced corridor for planning under the Corridor Identification program.

According to a press release from Brown’s office, the following corridors will receive funding for planning:

  • Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati, the 3C+D corridor
  • Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit
  • Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, the Midwest Connect corridor via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville in Ohio
  • Daily Cardinal Service, increasing service frequency from three days per week to daily on Amtrak’s current service to Cincinnati between New York City, Washington, DC and Chicago, IL via the States of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois.

